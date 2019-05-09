UK store group Debenhams' creditors approve restructuring

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The creditors of struggling British department stores group Debenhams on Thursday backed a restructuring plan that will see 22 stores closed next year, putting 1,200 jobs at risk.

Executive Chairman Terry Duddy said: “I am grateful to our suppliers, our pension stakeholders and our landlords who have overwhelmingly backed our store restructuring plans.

“We will continue to work to preserve as many stores and jobs as possible through this process. This is a further important step to give us the platform to deliver a turnaround.”