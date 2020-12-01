JD Sports terminates talks over potential deal for Debenhams UK business

Dec 1 (Reuters) - British retailer JD Sports Fashion on Tuesday confirmed reports that its talks with administrators of Debenhams have been terminated, ending weeks of speculation over a potential rescue takeover of the collapsed department store chain.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, JD Sports did not give any reason as to why the talks ended with the administrators of Debenhams regarding a potential acquisition of the UK business. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)