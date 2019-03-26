Debenhams warns any Sports Direct offer won't address funding concerns

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Ailing department store group Debenhams said on Tuesday it would give “due consideration” to any offer for the British company from major shareholder Sports Direct but warned an offer would not, in itself, address its immediate funding needs.

“Therefore, the company will continue with its plan to obtain the funding required,” Debenhams said.

Sports Direct had said late on Monday it was considering buying the whole of Debenhams to prevent a restructuring that could wipe out shareholders. It currently has a near 30 percent stake.