LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Debenhams, the British department store that is battling for its survival, said it was in talks with lenders and looking to bring new sources of funding into the business as it reported weak Christmas trading.

The group reported a 6.2 percent fall in underlying sales at its British business in the 18 weeks to January 5, but said it was still on track to hit profit targets after it identified further cost savings. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)