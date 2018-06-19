FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Debenhams warns on profit again, blames weak market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British department store Debenhams warned on profit again on Tuesday, blaming poor trading on increased competitor discounting and weakness in key markets.

The firm said it is now forecasting a pretax profit for the 2018 financial year of 35-40 million pounds ($46-$53 million) compared to current market expectations of 50.3 million pounds.

Debenhams said group like-for-like sales fell 1.7 percent in the 15 weeks to June 16.

$1 = 0.7547 pounds Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle

