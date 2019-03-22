Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2019 / 9:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Debenhams asks bondholders to back plan for 200 mln stg of new loans

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Struggling British department store group Debenhams is seeking agreement from bondholders to change the terms of some of their bonds as part of a process to secure new loans of up to 200 million pounds ($262 million) from existing lenders.

Debenhams had previously said it was working on a plan to raise an additional 150 million pounds.

It said on Friday it was launching a “consent solicitation” for holders of its 5.25 percent senior notes due 2021. This process seeks consents from bondholders to certain amendments to the existing notes.

Debenhams said a successful consent solicitation would allow it to enter into the new loan facilities. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below