Debenhams bondholders back restructuring

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Debenhams, the ailing British department store group, said on Thursday bondholders had agreed to change the terms of some of their bonds so that the firm can secure new loans of up to 200 million pounds ($264 million) from existing lenders.

The group, which is trying to resist its biggest shareholder Sports Direct taking control of the group, said a majority of holders of 5.25 percent senior notes due 2021 had provided consent to the amendments sought to the existing notes.

“The requisite consent level has therefore been achieved,” Debenhams said.