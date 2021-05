FILE PHOTO: A Debenhams store is seen in Oxford Street, in London, Britain January 25, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Debenhams said on Wednesday its 49 remaining stores will close on either May 12 or 15 for the very last time.

The department store chain, which entered a liquidation process in December, had already announced 52 store closures up to May 8.