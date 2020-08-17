Hogan Lovells diversity leader jumps to Debevoise & Plimpton

Debevoise & Plimpton is emphasizing its commitment to diversity and inclusion with a new executive hire from Hogan Lovells, tapping a veteran D&I professional and lawyer with a background in both law firms and the finance industry.

The firm said Monday that Leslie Richards-Yellen, who was most recently director of inclusion for the Americas at Hogan Lovells, will join Debevoise as its director of global diversity and inclusion on August 24, based in the firm’s New York office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/348tTa5