Judge denies law firm's motion to dismiss debt collection lawsuit

A New Jersey law firm must face a proposed class action accusing it of misleading borrowers by implying that paying a debt could remove it from their credit reports when that was not the case, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled on Tuesday.

The lawsuit said debt collection law firm Andrea Visgilio-McGrath sent out letters saying court judgments would remain on borrowers' credit reports until the amount owed was paid, when in fact such judgments stay on credit reports for seven years, whether the debtor pays or not.

