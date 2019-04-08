Westlaw News
April 8, 2019 / 12:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

11th Circuit adopts ‘implied threat’ standard in FDCPA action against LVNV, debt collector

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Collection agencies may run afoul of consumer protection laws by offering to resolve a debt after the statute of limitations on it has expired, a federal appeals court held on Friday in a case of first impression for the circuit.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived part of a potential class action that Stephen Holzman of Palm Beach County, Florida filed in 2015 against LVNV Funding and collection agency Malcolm S. Gerald & Associates, after receiving a form letter about an $869 debt that his credit-card company had written off eight years earlier.

