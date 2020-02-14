Debt products converge Down Under

* Loans: Lines blur between bank and institutional markets for leveraged finance By Mariko Ishikawa SYDNEY, Feb 14 (LPC) - Leveraged finance products are starting to show signs of convergence in the growing Australasian market as borrowers and private equity sponsors take advantage of abundant liquidity from both bank lenders and institutional investors. The development, which is unique in the region, is reshaping the leveraged finance landscape Down Under, with more banks participating in lucrative Term Loan B and unitranche financings that are traditionally targeted at institutional investors. Banks are also coming under pressure to offer greater flexibility in conventional deals to compete with TLBs and unitranches that have gained popularity in Australasia in recent years, thanks to the burgeoning non-bank liquidity and the presence of global private equity firms that have imported these products from the US and European markets. As the market continues to evolve, certain features and types of creditors in different products are starting to overlap. Peter Graf, head of leveraged finance for Australia at Credit Suisse, said issuers appear to be prioritising flexibility and pushing to include certain terms from other debt markets to address their broader strategic objectives, which has seen the line between the various markets blur. The Swiss bank and Australian institutional investor Metrics Credit Partners are arranging a A$180m (US$121m) unitranche financing backing PE firm Anchorage Capital Partners’ leveraged buyout of Australian rail leasing business CF Asia Pacific Group. That deal is the latest unitranche facility to be offered to the wider market in syndication, in a departure from the standard practice in the US and Europe. The US$1bn-equivalent seven-year covenant-lite TLB for Australian cancer and cardiac care service provider Genesis Care is also currently in syndication to lenders including banks. KKR Credit Markets, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Bank of America and HSBC are arranging that deal. Some borrowers are mixing and matching different terms and products to meet their objectives. Healthe Care Australia, a unit of China’s Luye Group, is raising A$734m through a combination of loan products for its subsidiaries. Healthe Care Specialty is seeking an unrated first and second-lien TLB, while Healthe Care Surgical is seeking senior bank and mezzanine facilities. “Since alternative financing solutions such as TLBs and unitranches have entered the Australian market, banks have begun to loosen terms, providing borrowers with higher leverage, less amortisation, wider covenant headroom and more flexibility for incremental debt in an effort to remain competitive,” said Alok Jhingan, head of acquisition and syndicated finance for Australia and New Zealand at Citigroup. AUSSIE CONTRAST The participation of banks and investors in Australasian deals is in contrast to the far more developed and liquid markets in the US and Europe, where TLBs and unitranches are mainly targeted at institutional investors. Typically, TLBs in the US and Europe carry covenant-lite features, little amortisation and external credit ratings. However, in Australia some TLBs have carried restrictions on borrowers with some of the facilities being unrated. They may be syndicated on a cross-border basis, with tranches denominated in Aussie and New Zealand dollars usually making up a smaller part of the overall borrowing. Unitranches fuse senior and subordinated parts of debt financing into one instrument with bullet repayment and typically carry a single covenant relating to leverage. They tend to be smaller than TLBs and can be faster to execute as they often involve fewer creditors. However, in Australia, sponsors have also funded larger buyouts with unitranches that have been distributed widely. “First-lien and second-lien unrated TLBs with covenants seem to be a feature of our own Australian market. It is like a blend between a cov-lite TLB and a unitranche which typically comes with a single leverage covenant,” said Jhingan. Last November, oncology provider Icon Group’s unrated A$810m-equivalent TLB attracted a mix of banks and institutions. Around the same time, a number of banks participated alongside institutional investors in a five-year loan of about A$300m for the LBO of Craveable Brands by PE firm PAG Asia Capital and a US$890m-equivalent first-lien TLB for KKR’s acquisition of Campbell Soup's snacks unit Arnott's and some of its Asia-Pacific operations. The strong demand for the cov-lite TLB for Arnott’s led to a A$185m increase in the Australian dollar tranche and a reduction of US$100m to the US dollar piece. “Australian or New Zealand TLBs on a standalone basis are likely to become more common for small to mid-sized transactions, but in the short to medium term the largest transactions will likely continue to have US dollar or euro tranches alongside an Australian dollar tranche to ensure sufficient lender support,” said Credit Suisse’s Graf. HUNT FOR YIELD The growth in number and types of financiers that are prepared to offer looser terms in the region is driven in part by their hunt for yield amid a low interest rate environment globally and an increased familiarity with alternative debt structures. “You might find that some offshore foreign banks that are looking for asset growth are prepared to allocate part of their capital to high-yield opportunities, but it’s not the norm for the four domestic major banks,” said Andrew Lockhart, Sydney-based managing partner of Metrics Credit Partners. In 2019, Australasia raised at least A$10.5bn through TLBs and no less than A$4.7bn unitranches, according to available Refinitiv LPC data. That was on the back of a nearly 40% year-on-year surge in overall M&A loans volume. The pipeline continues to build as M&A dealmaking heats up. (See Table.) “We expect leveraged loans and broader acquisition finance to remain strong through 2020, with large amounts of private capital on the debt and equity side seeking to put money to work,” said Peter Colwell, head of leveraged finance and loan syndication at Jefferies Australia. “There is increasing liquidity for local-currency TLBs and unitranches in Australia and New Zealand from both credit funds and banks in the Asia Pacific region. More deal flow will assist in driving that liquidity.” Australasian Unitranches and Term Loan Bs Deal Amount (m) Margins Tenor (bp) (years) Unitranches Anchorage/ CF Asia Pacific A$180 600 5-6 Quadrant PE/ QMS Media A$460 550 (TL), 5, 6 375 (RCF) 2019 Total (eight deals) ˜A$4,254 + 475-600 3-6 US$150 2018 Total (two deals) ˜A$223 550 6 Term Loan Bs Genesis Care US$1,000 7 Trade Me US$602 375-400 Lineage Logistics/ Emergent US$500 300 ˜5 Cold Healthe Care Specialty A$305 425 5 Healthe Care Specialty A$105 800 5.5 2019 Total (nine deals) A$3,142 + 450-800 5-8 US$4,646 (AUD) 2018 Total (three deals) A$1,100 + 387.5-450 6-7 £310 (AUD) (Reporting By Mariko Ishikawa; editing by Prakash Chakravarti and Steve Garton)