Dechert announces $1,000 bonus, extra day off for staff

Dechert announced on Friday it was giving its professional staff a one-time $1,000 bonus at the end of the month as well as an extra paid day off this year.

In a message to its employees, Dechert’s top leadership - policy committee chair Andrew Levander, chief executive officer Henry Nassau and chief operating officer Corey Smith - said the paid “Day to Thrive” is “to take care of your personal well-being, the well-being of your family or to help in your community.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ndAkjK