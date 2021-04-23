Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Dechert announces $1,000 bonus, extra day off for staff

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Dechert announced on Friday it was giving its professional staff a one-time $1,000 bonus at the end of the month as well as an extra paid day off this year.

In a message to its employees, Dechert’s top leadership - policy committee chair Andrew Levander, chief executive officer Henry Nassau and chief operating officer Corey Smith - said the paid “Day to Thrive” is “to take care of your personal well-being, the well-being of your family or to help in your community.”

