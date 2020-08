A federal judge in Manhattan has given a Jordanian attorney the go-ahead to subpoena Dechert’s U.S. operations in connection to the alleged torture he suffered in the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken’s order this week is a victory for Karam Al Sadeq, who has accused Dechert UK and three British lawyers of taking part in his interrogation and detention in the Middle Eastern country.

