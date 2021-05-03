DOJ official who was eyed for SCOTUS by Trump returns to Dechert

Steven Engel, a former Justice Department official who was floated as a potential nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court by former President Donald Trump, has returned to his old law firm, Dechert.

Engel was previously at Dechert for eight years before Trump nominated him to run the DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) in 2017. He’s returning as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C., and New York offices.

