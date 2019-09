Sept 2 (Reuters) - British veterinary firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it changed the ownership of all UK marketing authorisations to a new unit in the Netherlands, as it prepares for a potential hard Brexit.

The company said it shifted all the analytical testing methods for products made at its site in Skipton, England, to a new lab in Zagreb, Croatia. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)