September 3, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Dechra Pharma says to implement hard Brexit plan

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - British veterinary firm Dechra Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it would implement a plan to navigate a hard Brexit.

Shares of the company plunged nearly 20 percent to a more than six-month low to 2,454 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

“Our primary focus is on addressing Brexit risk in our supply chain,” the company said.

The contingency plan may result in up to 2 million pounds ($2.6 million) of additional expense, the company said.

$1 = 0.7746 pounds Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

