Dec 4 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said on Monday it would reduce the number of nominees on its slate for Deckers Outdoor Corp’s board to three from nine.

Marcato, which owns 8.5 percent of Deckers’ shares, has nominated Kirsten Feldman, Steve Fuller and Anne Waterman to the footwear maker’s board.

The three nominees do not include any representative from Marcato. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)