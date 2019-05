Deckers Outdoor Corp, the U.S. maker of UGG boots, has filed lawsuits against retailers Wal-Mart Stores, Kmart and Aeropostale, alleging that they copied the design of its popular fleece-lined boots.

The lawsuits were filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court, accusing the retailers of trade dress infringement, patent infringement and unfair competition for allegedly using UGG’s design without permission.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VTqCIV