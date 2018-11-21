Company News
November 21, 2018 / 11:35 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Deere's Q4 earnings miss Wall Street estimates

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co.’s fourth-quarter earnings missed Wall Street’s estimates, hurt by a slowdown in demand.

For the quarter ended on Oct. 28, it reported an adjusted profit of $2.30 per share, up 46 percent but below analyst estimates of $2.45 per share, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it expects net income of about $3.6 billion in fiscal 2019 on sales up about 7 percent. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
