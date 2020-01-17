Westlaw News
January 17, 2020 / 1:44 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Defendants’ ex-lawyers get 6th Circuit reprieve from discovery sanctions for wound-vac maker

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday wiped out $655,000 in discovery sanctions against Cleveland-based Cavitch, Familo & Durkin and three of its partners who had represented a medical-device supplier that was accused of stealing its competitor’s products, changing the labels and selling them as its own.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that plaintiff KCI USA Inc had violated the partners’ due process rights by seeking sanctions only against the Cavitch firm in 2017, then adding the individual attorneys’ names in a footnote to its reply brief.

