Defendants’ ex-lawyers get 6th Circuit reprieve from discovery sanctions for wound-vac maker

A federal appeals court on Thursday wiped out $655,000 in discovery sanctions against Cleveland-based Cavitch, Familo & Durkin and three of its partners who had represented a medical-device supplier that was accused of stealing its competitor’s products, changing the labels and selling them as its own.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that plaintiff KCI USA Inc had violated the partners’ due process rights by seeking sanctions only against the Cavitch firm in 2017, then adding the individual attorneys’ names in a footnote to its reply brief.

