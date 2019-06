(Corrects company name in headline to say Del Frisco’s not Del Frisco)

June 24 (Reuters) - Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc said on Monday it would be bought in a $650 million deal by private equity firm L Catterton.

Del Frisco’s, which owns Eagle Steak House and Frisco’s Grille chains, said its shareholders will receive $8 per share, which represents a premium of 18.9% to Friday’s close. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)