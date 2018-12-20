Del Frisco's looking at options including potential sale

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc said on Thursday it is evaluating options for its business, including a possible sale.

Earlier this month, activist Engaged Capital, which owns a 9.99 percent stake in the company, pushed for Del Frisco’s sale.

Del Frisco’s, which owns Eagle Steak House and Frisco’s Grille chains, adopted a shareholder rights plan, or “poison pill,” with a 10 percent trigger to counter Engaged. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)