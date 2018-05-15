FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

French company Delachaux registers with regulator ahead of possible IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French industrial and manufacturing company Delachaux said on Tuesday it had registered with the country’s AMF market regulator ahead of a possible stock market listing.

Delachaux, which had 2017 sales of 841 million euros ($1.00 billion), had been previously listed on the stock market but was then subsequently de-listed back in 2011 after being taken over by CVC Capital Partners and one of the family shareholders.

$1 = 0.8391 euros Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
