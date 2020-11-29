Israel's Delek Drilling files for London Stock Exchange spin-off

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Delek Drilling said on Sunday it was looking to spin off most of its assets into a new company that will be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, a unit of conglomerate Delek Group, said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv that it had filed a request with the Financial Conduct Authority to list the new company on the main market in London.

Delek Drilling said it would continue to hold a stake in the Israeli natural gas field Tamar, while other assets, which include shares in the Leviathan and Aphrodite fields and a partial ownership of a pipeline to Egypt, would be transferred to the new company.