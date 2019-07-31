Israel anti-trust regulator approves Egyptian pipeline deal

JERUSALEM, July 31 (Reuters) -

* Israel’s anti-trust regulator on Wednesday gave the partners in the Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields a green light to buy into an export pipeline to Egypt, as long as they grant other players access to the pipeline.

* Delek Drilling and Noble Energy are looking to buy into the subsea EMG pipeline that connects Israel and Egypt. This would allow them to supply gas to Egypt under a landmark $15 billion export deal.

* The anti-trust regulator also set the condition that Delek and Noble must be prepared to “swap” supply arrangements should an Egyptian supplier reach an agreement in the future to sell gas to Israeli customers.

* The anti-trust authority said it would reexamine the situation in another 10 years. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)