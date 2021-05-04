Israel's Delek Drilling to form new London-listed company to manage assets

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Delek Drilling said on Tuesday it was forming a new company to manage all of its gas and oil assets that will initially be listed in London.

As part of its restructuring, Delek will transfer its ownership to newly formed British firm NewMed Energy.

NewMed will hold and manage the assets of Delek Drilling, including a 45.34% interest in the Leviathan natural gas reservoir off Israel’s Mediterranean coast.