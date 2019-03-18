Israel's Delek Drilling mulls London IPO for Leviathan natgas stake

JERUSALEM, March 18 (Reuters) - Israel’s Delek Drilling said on Monday it was considering listing its holdings in the Leviathan natural gas field off Israel’s Mediterranean coast on the London Stock Exchange as part of a corporate restructuring.

Delek, a unit of conglomerate Delek Group, said that under the plan under consideration, all the assets and liabilities in its holdings of the Tamar and Dalit gas sites would remain in Delek Drilling.

But its other assets, including its stakes in the Leviathan and Aphrodite reservoirs, will be transferred to a new corporation to be listed for trade in London, it said. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)