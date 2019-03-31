Israeli energy firm Delek Group Q4 loss widens

JERUSALEM, March 31 (Reuters) -

* Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported on Sunday a wider fourth quarter loss, weighed down by a write-down in its automotive unit.

* Delek said it lost 219 million shekels ($60 million) in the quarter, versus a 208 million shekel loss the previous year.

* Quarterly revenue rose 6 percent to 2 billion shekels, boosted by higher production in its North Sea operations.

* The company said it would pay a dividend of 140 million shekels.

* ($1 = 3.6324 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)