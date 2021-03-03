Refiner Delek rejects peer CVR Energy's board nominees

March 3 (Reuters) - Refiner Delek US Holdings Inc on Wednesday rejected CVR Energy Inc’s nominees to its board, raising concerns about their independence, days after the Carl Icahn-backed company questioned the compensation of Delek’s chief executive.

CVR, which owns about 15% of Delek and is its largest stockholder, questioned the compensation of Delek’s CEO, Uzi Yemin, after it said it was not interested in buying the refiner and sought to replace three Delek directors.

Delek said it was also apparent from its interviews with each nominee that "they each maintain personal relationships" with CVR's CEO David Lamp, which raises serious concerns regarding their independence and commitment to acting in the interests of Delek shareholders. [bit.ly/3uYLlJl ]

“None of the nominees offered experience and skills that are different than its current board,” the company also added.

CVR Energy was not immediately available for comment.

CVR had urged Delek to cease refining operations at the Krotz Springs and El Dorado refineries in the U.S. Delek stated that the refinery supplies light products into markets where CVR is a direct competitor and its closure would create a competitive advantage to CVR. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)