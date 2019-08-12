IT Services & Consulting
August 12, 2019 / 12:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deliveroo to end operations in Germany, focus on other markets - spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Food delivery service Deliveroo will end its operations in Germany on August 16 and instead turn its attention to other markets, a spokesman confirmed on Monday.

“We’ve decided to focus on other markets,” a Deliveroo spokesman said, adding that the company was not ruling out returning to Germany in the future.

German hotel and catering trade journal Allgemeine Hotel- und Gastronomie-Zeitung had earlier reported on Deliveroo’s decision. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

