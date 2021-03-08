CORRECTED-Deliveroo confirms IPO plans, flags $309 million loss in 2020

(Corrects 2020 loss to 223.7 million pounds ($309 million) in headline and paragraph 1)

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - British food delivery firm Deliveroo announced plans for its London listing on Monday, disclosing it posted an underlying loss in 2020 of 223.7 million pounds ($309 million).

The Deliveroo IPO is one of the most eagerly watched-for initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of 2021, and is expected to value the company at more than $7 billion.