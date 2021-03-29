Deliveroo sees investors demand exceeding the full deal size: bookrunner

FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo has seen investor demand for its initial public offering (IPO) exceeding the full deal size, with books covered throughout the price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per share, according to a bookrunner.

Deliveroo is expected to make its stock market debut in London on March 31 in what could be London’s biggest listing in a decade.

The company - which opted against a premium listing, ruling it out of inclusion in the FTSE indexes - is targeting a market capitalisation of between 7.6 and 8.8 billion pounds.