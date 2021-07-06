UK food delivery company Deliveroo orders up 400 new tech jobs

FILE PHOTO: A Deliveroo delivery rider cycles in London, Britain, March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Deliveroo, the food delivery company that listed in London in March, said on Wednesday it would hire 400 software engineers, data scientists and designers in the next 12 months to drive innovation on its platform.

The company said the expansion would enable it to develop its logistics technology to help restaurants, delivery workers and customers.

Deliveroo, along with rivals Just Eat-Takeaway.com and Uber Eats, saw orders surge over the last year after COVID-19 lockdown measures closed restaurants.

Orders on Deliveroo’s platform more than doubled in the first quarter to 71 million, it said in April, although it added that it expected growth to slow as restrictions eased.