Deliveroo says orders more than doubled in Q1

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Deliveroo said its orders more than doubled in the quarter to end-March in its first trading update since its highly-anticipated listing in London last month flopped.

Growth accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter, the company said on Thursday, with group orders up 114% year-on-year to 71 million and gross transaction value up 130% year-on-year to 1.65 billion pounds ($2.27 billion). ($1 = 0.7260 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)