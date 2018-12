Dec 20 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero SE, the world’s biggest online food delivery firm, said it is selling its German food delivery operations to Netherlands-based Takeaway.com NV for 930 million euros ($1.07 billion).

The deal value includes 508 million euros in cash and 9.5 million shares in Takeaway.com worth 422 million euros, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8728 euro) (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)