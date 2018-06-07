Delivery Hero CEO says open to transactions if they make sense

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero, a German online food delivery platform, is open for possible takeovers, Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg said on Thursday.

Ostberg made the comment after he was asked about Delivery Hero’s fierce competition for control of its home market with Takeaway.com.

“We are open to transactions when they make sense,” Ostberg told the NOAH tech conference, adding that Delivery Hero was in a strong position in the German market.

Earlier this year, Takeaway.com CEO Jitse Groen was quoted by a newspaper as saying a merger with Delivery Hero could be an option. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Arno Schuetze)