May 9, 2018 / 5:46 AM / in an hour

Delivery Hero Q1 revenue surges 61 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero, a German online food delivery platform, said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue rose 61 percent to 171 million euros, driven especially by strong order growth in Middle East and North Africa.

The company, which operates in more than 40 countries, said it expected revenues of between 740 million and 770 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between negative 8 percent and negative 5 percent for the full year 2018.

It added it was on track to reach its target to break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis on a monthly level by the end of 2018. (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek in Gdynia Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

