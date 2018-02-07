FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018

Delivery Hero Q4 revenue soars 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero, a German online food delivery platform, said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter revenue surged 51 percent to 160 million euros ($198.34 million), buoyed by strong order growth, especially in the Middle East and North Africa.

Full-year revenue rose 60 percent to 544 million euros, beating their expectations of 540 million euros.

The company, which had its stock market debut in Frankfurt last year, will publish its full annual report for 2017 on April 26. Shares have risen 24 percent from its initial public offering price. ($1 = 0.8067 euros) (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

