Delivery Hero raises 2018 revenue guidance

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero, a German online food delivery platform, raised its full-year revenue guidance for the second consecutive quarter, citing strong performances and higher investments across the group.

The company said on Wednesday it expects a revenue of between 780 million euros and 785 million euros, compared with previously upgraded guidance of 760 million euros-780 million euros.

The world’s biggest food delivery platform reiterated its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of between negative 8 percent and negative 5 percent for full year 2018.

Third-quarter revenue surged 62 percent on a like-for-like basis to 202 million euros, the German company said. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

