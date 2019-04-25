Delivery Hero raises 2019 revenue forecast after doubling Q1 sales

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German food delivery firm Delivery Hero raised its 2019 revenue forecast after almost doubling first-quarter sales, benefiting from a continued boom in on-demand food delivery.

The company, which competes with Takeaway.com, Deliveroo, and UberEATS, said it now expects 2019 sales of 1.1-1.2 billion euros, up slightly from earlier guidance of 1.08-1.15 billion.

It confirmed a forecast of a 2019 loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 270-320 million euros.

In the first quarter, revenue rose 94 percent to 267 million.

Shares in the company rose 5 percent in early Frankfurt trade. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)