Delivery Hero reports jump in customers during lockdowns

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero reported that orders and revenues almost doubled in the first quarter as coronavirus lockdowns closed restaurants and prompted more people to order meals from home.

The Berlin-based company said sales rose 92% to 515 million euros ($557.23 million). After an initial negative effect from COVID-19, it said it had seen a quick recovery, adding 10% new customers since the start of March.

It confirmed its outlook for 2020 revenues of between 2.4 billion and 2.6 billion euros, saying it would be able to absorb higher costs relating to the pandemic. ($1 = 0.9242 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Riham Alkousaa)