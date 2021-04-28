Delivery Hero sees further revenue spike in 2021 after strong Q1

April 28 (Reuters) - Delivery Hero expects revenues in a range of 6.1 billion to 6.6 billion euros this year, the German online food takeaway firm said on Wednesday, after its first-quarter revenues more than doubled as so-called quick commerce, which aims to deliver goods in as little as hour, gains traction.

The Berlin-based company, which reported 2.8 billion euros ($3.38 billion)in revenues for 2020, said it would keep investing in Dmarts, centrally located dedicated warehouses that cater only to online clients, and new markets such as Japan or Vietnam. ($1 = 0.8283 euros) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Milla Nissi in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski )