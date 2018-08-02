UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero says investments to hurt profitability, shares fall

(Recasts, adds details, share reaction)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - German food delivery platform Delivery Hero warned on Thursday it wouldn’t break even on a monthly basis this year as it plans to invest an additional 80 million euros ($93.20 million) to stimulate growth, sending its shares down.

The online takeaway business has boomed in recent years, forcing firms like Delivery Hero, Takeaway.com and Just Eat to spend heavily in order to gain greater market share.

Delivery Hero said that due to investment costs, it doesn’t expect to reach its target to break even on an adjusted EBITDA basis on a monthly level by the end of 2018.

This overshadowed the company’s raised revenue guidance, now expected between 760 million and 780 million euros in 2018, compared with previous guidance for 740 million to 770 million euros. Its Frankfurt-traded shares were down as much as 8 percent as at 0709 GMT.

Delivery Hero Chief Executive Niklas Östberg said during a call for journalists it was difficult to speculate when the company will reach break-even.

He added that one of the markets where it will increase investments is Germany where it is battling for control against Dutch rival Takeaway.com..

“We’ve long anticipated that across the sector EBITDA guidance will be shelved in the face of the massive secular growth opportunity ahead”, Jefferies analysts said in a note to clients.

“We’ve seen Just Eat punished for this of late - it’s now Delivery Hero’s turn to test the market’s appetite for more revenue at the cost of an elongated EBITDA inflection”, they added.

Just Eat said on Tuesday it would spend more on technology and delivery services to stay ahead of rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

Delivery Hero, which operates in more than 40 countries, said its first-half revenues rose 60 percent on a like-for-like basis to 357 million euros, driven by strong order growth in Middle East and North Africa and Asia.

In the six months to the end of June, orders grew by 46 percent to 184 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin came in at negative 15 percent.

Delivery Hero will publish its full half-year results on Sept. 13. ($1 = 0.8584 euros) (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek; editing by Maria Sheahan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)