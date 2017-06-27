FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Delivery Hero IPO to price in upper half of price range -sources
June 27, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 2 months ago

Delivery Hero IPO to price in upper half of price range -sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero is expected to price its initial public offering in the upper half of the price range of 22.00-25.50 euros a share, people close to the deal said.

Delivery Hero has narrowed the IPO price guidance to 23.75-25.50 euros a share, they said, adding new orders would only be taken until close of business on Tuesday.

The company aims to raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion) through a stock market listing that could value Delivery Hero at up to 4.4 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8894 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan

