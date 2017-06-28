FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Delivery Hero IPO expected to price at 25.50 eur/shr - sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 28, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 months ago

Delivery Hero IPO expected to price at 25.50 eur/shr - sources

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Online takeaway food delivery group Delivery Hero is expected to price its initial public offering at the top end of its 22.00 to 25.50 euros a share range, people close to the deal said.

Investors have been told that orders below 25.50 euros a share risk missing the deal, they said.

At that price, the company would raise 996 million euros ($1.13 billion) through a stock market listing. Trading is expected to start on Friday.

$1 = 0.8793 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt and Robert Venes at IFR in London; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.