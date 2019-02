Delivery Hero full-year revenue surges 65 pct

Feb 6 (Reuters) - German online food delivery firm Delivery Hero said on Wednesday its full-year revenue rose 65 percent to 687 million euros ($782.56 million), driven by expansion into new locations.

Full-year revenue, including Germany, grew to 792 million euros, exceeding the company’s guidance of 780-785 million euros.

In December, Delivery Hero sold its delivery operations in Germany to rival Takeaway.com for 930 million euros. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina in Gdynia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)