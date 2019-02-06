UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero full-year revenue surges 65 pct

(Adds details, guidance)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - German online food delivery firm Delivery Hero’s full-year revenue rose 65 percent to 687 million euros ($782.56 million), the company said on Wednesday, driven by growing orders and expansion into new locations.

Full-year revenue, including Germany, grew to 792 million euros, exceeding the company’s guidance of 780-785 million euros. Delivery Hero upgraded its 2018 revenue outlook twice over the last year.

In December, Delivery Hero sold its delivery operations in Germany to rival Takeaway.com for 930 million euros. Markets greeted the agreement as a win for both companies.

Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg said the company wants to keep its headquarters in Germany but does not currently plan any acquisitions there.

The company, whose competitors also include Deliveroo, UberEATS and Amazon, confirmed its plan to achieve revenue of 1,080-1,150 million for 2019.