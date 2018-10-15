FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Carl Icahn reports 8.3 pct stake in Dell tracking stock

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn reported an 8.3 percent stake in Dell tracking stock and urged investors to vote against the proposed buyback by Dell Technologies of shares tied to its interest in software company VMware Inc.

"The Dell Tracker currently sells for approximately $92 per share but is worth on a pure mathematical basis approximately $144 per share," Carl Icahn said here in an open letter to stockholders. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
