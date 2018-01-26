Dell considering strategic options including IPO - CNBC, citing DJ

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc is considering strategic options including a public share offering or a deal with its majority owned New York-listed unit, VMware Inc , CNBC said in a tweet, citing Dow Jones.

Dell was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours and Reuters has not independently verified the Dow Jones report.

Dell Chief Executive Michael Dell, with the help of Silver Lake, took the PC maker private in a $25 billion deal in 2013. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)